American Cruise Lines Offers First Washington DC Port Call in 60-Plus Years
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Claudette Covey April 29, 2021
American Cruise Lines, whose 175-passenger American Constitution began cruising the Chesapeake Bay on 11-day American Revolution cruises, has become the first line to dock in Washington, D.C., at the Wharf in more than 60 years.
“The Wharf has become a vibrant and bustling area along D.C.’s historic waterfront. Our guests love docking there and we very much appreciate our partnership with The Wharf Community Association,” said American Cruise Lines President and CEO Charles B. Robertson of the long-term partnership.
“From the moment our guests step off the ship, they can immediately start enjoying one of the hottest new spots in our beautiful capital city.”
Robert Rubenkonig, director of The Wharf Community Association, noted that line’s partnership with The Wharf is an important development in reestablishing Washington, D.C. as a waterfront city. “We are thrilled to be included in their exceptional river cruising itinerary for 2021 and continue to be delighted in the number of visits the American Constitution will make to The Wharf this year,” he said.
American Cruise Lines features the 11-day American Revolution cruises in the spring and fall. In addition to Washington D.C., port calls include Norfolk, Williamsburg and Yorktown, Va.; and Cambridge, St. Michaels and Annapolis, Md.
The company also offers a shorter version of the itinerary, the eight-day Chesapeake Bay. Both itineraries sail roundtrip from Baltimore.
