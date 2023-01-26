American Jazz Goes West To Commence New California River Cruises
American Cruise Lines (ACL) today announced that one of its 10 new riverboats, American Jazz, is repositioning from its former home on the Mississippi River, moving to the West Coast to start sailing brand-new river cruises in California. The itineraries, which are slated to start in February, will be the first of their kind on offer since the 1940s.
The ship is already underway, en route from the Mighty Mississippi to San Francisco Bay, and is expected to transit the Panama Canal within days. American Jazz' journey actually traces a route that’s similar to the ones historically used by U.S. mail ships during the Gold Rush era, which transported passengers, mail and ore between the East and West coasts.
Once it reaches its destination, American Jazz will become the first U.S.-built riverboat to sail overnight passenger itineraries throughout the Bay and California Delta in more than 80 years. The small-ship vessel will weigh anchor for the first of ACL’s 8-Day San Francisco Bay cruises on February 24, 2023. The new voyages will explore the Bay, then move into Wine Country, while wending down the Napa River, Sacramento River, and San Joaquin River.
Along the way, guests will get to experience San Francisco, with an emphasis on the historical, cultural and geographical influences that gave rise to the famous seaside city; as well as visit lush vineyards for special tastings and experiences, and the colorful agricultural communities of the surrounding valleys. These voyages will dock in the cities of San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento and Vallejo.
“Exploring San Francisco Bay and the California Delta by U.S. riverboat is a momentous occasion for domestic river cruising and another first for American Cruise Lines. We are proud to provide this new opportunity for our guests to experience the joys of cruising close to home, as they discover yet another beautiful area of the country by riverboat,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises by introducing brand new U.S.-flagged riverboats and small cruise ships each year.”
ACL will offer the 8-Day San Francisco Bay itinerary, which sails roundtrip from San Francisco, from February through March, and then again from November through December 2023. For a limited time, special Wave Season deals, some of which include domestic airfare, are available for select departure dates in March.
