Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils 2021-22 Antarctica Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton May 05, 2020
The new Atlas Ocean Voyages, which calls itself the “Luxe-Adventure” cruise brand, unveiled its inaugural-winter 2021-22 Antarctica program.
Starting Nov. 19, 2021, the expedition ship World Navigator will operate 15 voyages to the southernmost continent, Patagonia and the South Georgia and Sandwich Islands. The season is open for bookings, along with the ship’s inaugural summer 2021 Holy Land, Black Sea, Mediterranean and South America season.
Travelers can save up to $2,000 per suite and stateroom and receive free air travel for booking by June 30, 2020. Specifically, they will receive $1,000 savings plus free business-class air travel per suite guest, $500 savings plus free economy-class air per Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest, free economy-class air per Adventure-stateroom guest, a reduced 50-percent deposit, and free changes to any itinerary departing before March 31, 2022.
Travel advisors can take advantage of Atlas’ “Get Paid Now” offer for all World Navigator itineraries departing July 2021 through March 2022. For each deposited booking, agents will get a $750 gift card per suite booking or a $500 gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom now, as well as a 15 percent commission.
“Travel agents are working hard these days and, in addition to their 15 percent commission, we can reward them immediately for their outstanding sales with ‘Get Paid Now’,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships.
“This early opening of our inaugural 2021-22 Antarctica season will provide our valued travel advisor partners with more opportunities to discuss future Luxe-Adventure journeys of a lifetime with their clients and immediately earn a $500 or $750 gift card. And their clients can rest assured that if anything changes, they have the freedom to change their itinerary to any other departure through March 2022 at absolutely no cost,” Townsley continued.
Atlas is offering a dozen winter 2021-22 departures on nine-night round-trip journeys from Ushuaia, Argentina, to the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will sail through Neptune’s Bellows and land inside Deception Island’s caldera; visit the Argentine and Spanish research stations; and see Chinstrap penguins. Guests also will step onto Antarctica proper at Brown Bluff (Paulet Island as an alternate) at the northern tip of the peninsula, and make landings in Neko Harbour or Paradise Bay, and Cuverville Island or Goudier Island, in the Gerlache Strait.
Two 12-night, roundtrips also are offered. The November 28, 2021, voyage will bring guests within the umbra of the Moon on December 4 for a rare, Antarctic-solar eclipse of the sun.
On the February 2, 2022, departure, guests also will cross the Antarctic Circle in pursuit of marine wildlife-spotting for two additional days.
World Navigator also will embark on an eight-night “Argentine Patagonia and Falkland Islands” itinerary, departing November 11, 2021, from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Ushuaia. The voyage will call at Buenos Aires, Puerto Madryn and Port Stanley, U.K., and look for sea lions, seals, whales, dolphins, and up to five distinct penguin species—King, Magellanic, Gentoo, Rockhopper and Macaroni.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand. Its first ship will have 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All voyages journeys include gratuities, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary, binoculars and coffee and tea service in every room, meals and snacks, butler service in suites, and parkas for guests to take home.
The World Navigator’s construction in Portugal is on schedule and the ship will launch in mid-2021. The Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B expedition ship will incorporate the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures and conservation and sustainability technologies.
