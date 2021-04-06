Last updated: 02:30 PM ET, Tue April 06 2021

Carnival Cancels Cruises From US Through June 30, 2021

Theresa Norton April 06, 2021

Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami
Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami. (photo via photosvit/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations and is canceling all operations from U.S. ports through June 30, 2021.

Booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.

To provide flexibility for guests booked on July itineraries that remain in the schedule, Carnival is extending final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, 2021, with the ability to cancel without penalty.

“We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health. We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on pause for over a year. We appreciate the continued patience and support from our loyal guests, travel advisors and business partners as we work on a return-to-service solution.”

