Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Cruise-Themed Family Feud Game
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood April 19, 2021
To celebrate the upcoming debut of Family Feud Live! on the Mardi Gras ship, Carnival Cruise Line announced a new cruise-themed version of the popular Family Feud board game.
Available through Carnival’s official website, the Family Feud: Carnival Edition board game was inspired by the hit television show and features more than 150 questions to test each player’s knowledge of the cruise line and the industry as a whole.
To help recreate the most popular aspects of the television game show, the Fast Money, Pass or Play, What Ifs and Face Offs have all been added to the board game. Sample questions include “Name a Famous Captain” and “Name Something You’d Hate to Forget When Packing for a Cruise.”
For travelers worried about the game spoiling their Family Feud Live! experience on Mardi Gras, Carnival officials made it clear the questions in the take-home version will differ from those used during sailings.
To give people an extra level of authenticity, Carnival shared information about a free app that players can download from the App Store or Google Play that turns their phone into a real Family Feud buzzer. The cost for Family Feud: Carnival Edition is $24.95.
Last week, Carnival President Christine Duffy said in an interview big-ship cruising will not resume from U.S. homeports until lines get more “clarity” on what it will take to gain approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
