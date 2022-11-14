Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings for Carnival Venezia
November 14, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, Carnival Venezia.
The vessel has been overhauled with “Carnival Fun Italian Style” and will begin sailing year-round from New York City starting June 15, 2023. Venezia will offer a wide range of sailing options, with 10 different cruise durations and 22 itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.
Carnival’s newest ship is set to undergo enhancements before entering service, including the addition of the brand’s key activities and experiences, such as Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi, Seafood Shack, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.
“Our summer season in New York has been extremely popular, so increasing our offerings with a larger, newer ship that sails year-round provides the opportunity for more guests in the tri-state area and beyond to enjoy the convenience of sailing right from Manhattan,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said.
“Carnival Venezia will give guests our signature fun, combined with Italian theming, to beautiful destinations from The Bahamas and the Caribbean to Bermuda and Canada,” Duffy continued.
Following a 15-day transatlantic cruise from Barcelona that departs on May 29, 2023, Venezia will sail a variety of cruises from New York's Manhattan Cruise Terminal. In the summer, the ship will alternate between sailing four-, five- six- and eight-day sailings to the Caribbean, Bermuda and ports in Canada and New England, including Halifax and Saint John.
Venezia will then operate eight- to 12-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean and The Bahamas, beginning Sept. 29, 2023. The itineraries will include visits to St. Thomas, San Juan and Aruba, along with four of Carnival's private destinations: Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Amber Cove and Grand Turk.
