Carnival Cruise Line Ship Makes Another Sea Rescue

Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli August 08, 2022

Carnival Paradise docked in Mexico, Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Paradise docked in Mexico. (photo via Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Carnival Cruise Line is developing a reputation for ‘no person left behind.’ Even if that person didn’t start at the onset of a journey on a Carnival ship.

For the second time this year and at least the fifth time in the last two years, a Carnival boat has rescued people stranded at sea.

According to WFLA television, the Carnival Paradise, which was returning to Tampa, Fla., after a trip to Honduras and Mexico, rescued 24 stranded refugees from Cuba and brought them onboard until authorities in Tampa took over.

“It was Sunday afternoon around 4 o’clock and the ship felt like it was stopping,” said passenger Herman Bips, who described the group’s boat as being in “very poor (shape). Someone said it was actually leaking and they were bailing.”

The captain of the Paradise said that by maritime law he had to stop.

“At that point, I think he knew that he had to take the people on board,” Bips said. “I understand they gave them clothing, medical attention, water, food but they isolated them to a specific area.”

Rich Thomaselli
