Carnival Debuts New Patriotic Hull Design for Fleet

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 05, 2021

new hull design for Carnival fleet
This rendering shows the Carnival Magic with the new hull design. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line is changing the hull design of its fleet to match the red, white and blue color scheme on the new Mardi Gras.

Carnival Magic will be the first ship to receive the new livery during its current dry dock in Marseille, France, which will be completed later this month.

Carnival said the patriotic hull design will become a trademark feature that exemplifies “America’s Cruise Line,” as it prepares to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022.

Also paying homage to maritime tradition, the hull design's navy-blue hull was inspired by officers’ uniforms along with red and white accents running the length of the 1,004-foot-long ship.

Additional vessels will receive the new livery as they undergo scheduled dry docks. Carnival Glory will be the second ship to receive the new hull design during a dry dock scheduled in June.

“As we look to resume sailing in the U.S., we’re coming back with a signature new look as well!” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

In addition to the new livery, Carnival Magic will emerge from its dry dock on May 24 with an expanded casino and a host of enhancements, including freshening up the finishes for the WaterWorks aqua park and pools.

Theresa Norton
