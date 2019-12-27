Carnival Increasing Drink Package Price on Shorter Cruises
Patrick Clarke December 27, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line's CHEERS! beverage package will be slightly more expensive on select sailings in 2020.
The cruise line's brand ambassador John Heald confirmed that "the price for the Cheers beverage package program for three- and four-day cruises will increase by $3 per day to $54.95 per day plus gratuity if purchased pre-cruise and $59.95 per day plus gratuity if purchased on board."
The new prices will go into effect January 1, 2020.
"Prices for the Cheers packages for voyages of five days or longer remain unchanged," Heald wrote on his official Facebook page. "Guests who purchase the Cheers package between now and December 31, 2019 may do so at the current rate even if their cruise departs on or after January 1, 2020."
Meanwhile, Carnival will switch from Coca-Cola to Pepsi products next month, offering guests popular brands such as bubly, Pure Leaf, Naked Juice, Gatorade and much more.
