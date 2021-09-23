Carnival Victory Ship Renamed Carnival Radiance
The Carnival Victory cruise ship has officially changed its name to Carnival Radiance as it nears completion of its $200 million renovation in Cadiz, Spain.
The third Sunshine-class series ship in Carnival’s fleet, the Radiance will begin sailing from Cadiz to its homeport in Long Beach, California beginning on October 18.
It begins sailing on three- and four-day itineraries to Baja, Mexico starting on December 13. Its three-day itineraries will visit Ensenada, Mexico, while its four-night itineraries will stop at Catalina Island, too.
An official renaming ceremony will be held once the Carnival Radiance reaches Long Beach.
The renovated ship will offer all of the updated Carnival Fun Ship 2.0 amenities, including updated dining and beverage spaces like the new Cucina del Capitano restaurant, the Liquid Lounge and one of the largest Cloud 9 Spas ever designed.
“The transformation of Carnival Victory has been in the works for quite some time, but we’re delighted that she can now officially be called Carnival Radiance — the newest member of our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Radiance features all of our most popular spaces and provides a truly unique and exciting vacation option for the Southern California short cruise market.”
