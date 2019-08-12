Celebrity Cruises Brings 'The Celebrity Revolution' To Tampa, Florida
“The Celebrity Revolution”, Celebrity's $500-million investment in fleet-wide upgrades, is coming to Florida, as the cruise line announces that the Celebrity Constellation will be re-done, redeployed and relocated its homeport to Port Tampa Bay in October 2020.
The ship is scheduled to commence construction on its complete reimagining in May of next year in order to prepare it for this next stage in its evolution.
"Our guests and travel advisors have been asking us to return to Tampa since our last call there in 2007," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "While Celebrity Cruises' fleet is undergoing a massive modernization with THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION, the beautiful City of Tampa is also experiencing quite a renaissance. How fitting for our evolving brand to return to an evolving city with a completely 'revolutionized' ship?'"
A leisurely fourteen-night Transatlantic sailing out of Barcelona will bring the freshly upgraded ship to its new homeport, after which the Celebrity Constellation will begin treating cruise-goers to three unique, alternating ten- and eleven-day itineraries for the Winter 2020 season. Offering more island time than ever before, the Constellation’s newest planned departures are:
— 10-night Eastern Caribbean escape, calling in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Samana, Dominican Republic
— 11-night Southern Caribbean trek with visits to Key West, Florida; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and George Town, Grand Cayman
—11-night "Touch Canal" itinerary, sailing to Cozumel, Mexico; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; the Panama Canal; Colon, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; and George Town, Grand Cayman
Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson, commented: "We are very excited to welcome Celebrity Cruises to the Tampa Bay market. In 2020, Celebrity Cruises will offer a variety of itineraries from Tampa that will include stops at exotic locations in southern and eastern Caribbean. The addition of this premium brand to the explosive growth that Tampa Bay is experiencing will add an extraordinary adventure to the many choices vacationers have in Tampa Bay."
Bookings for cruises aboard the Celebrity Constellation out of Port Tampa Bay will become available as of tomorrow, August 13, 2019.
For more information, visit celebritycruises.com/ports/tampa.
