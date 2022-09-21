Celestyal Cruises Eliminates COVID-19 Protocols for 2023 Season
Celestyal Cruises will remove its COVID-19 vaccination, proof of recovery and pre-departure testing requirements for all guests on sailings commencing on or after March 2, 2023, unless they are required by local regulations.
The cruise line specializing in sailings to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean added that crew members will continue to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
Meanwhile, Celestyal encourages guests aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated before boarding and to get tested at their convenience prior to travel.
Wednesday's news comes less than one month after Celestyal eased its COVID-19 protocols, no longer requiring mask-wearing while indoors or within large crowds. For the remainder of 2022, all guests age 12 and older must continue to be fully vaccinated (with a booster when necessary) and present a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result. Guests who have recently recovered from COVID-19 need a doctor’s note, a positive test result proving infection and a negative test result proving recovery. Finally, citizens and residents of EU countries must provide their COVID recovery certificates.
"The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve is our top priority and we continue to monitor and adjust to the evolving global situation," Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden said in a statement.
"Our crew will continue to maintain our stringent hygiene protocols based upon the most up-to-date guidelines from the European Healthy Gateways, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Greek health authorities. We look forward to welcoming all guests for the immersive experience that we are known for as we explore the unique destinations of the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean."
