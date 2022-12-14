Celestyal Launches Wave Season Savings of Up To 60 Percent
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celestyal Cruises Theresa Norton December 14, 2022
Celestyal, a cruise company specializing in the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, announced its “Go Further, Get Closer” Wave Season promotion with savings up to 60 percent off 2023 and 2024 itineraries booked by February 28, 2023.
Discounted prices start as low as $339 per person, double occupancy, on the three-night “Iconic Aegean” itinerary, which is normally priced at $840. This voyage sails from Athens and calls at Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini.
The seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary, normally priced at $1,650, has been reduced by more than 40 percent to $889. It begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Turkey), Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Mykonos and Milos.
Celestyal offers two fare tiers. Regular fares include complimentary dining and select drinks with meals, entertainment, daily activities, port charges and gratuities. Guests will also receive a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $80 per person.
During the “Go Further. Get Closer” campaign, travelers can upgrade to the “Enhanced” fare for as low as $170 per person, based on double occupancy, on three- and four-night itineraries, and for $260 on seven-night itineraries. The enhanced value-add fare includes an unlimited premium drinks package, daily hour of complimentary Wi-Fi, 25 percent discount on specialty dining, and a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $170 per person.
Offers are also available on the four-night “Iconic Aegean” sailing from Athens to Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Rhodes and Santorini, with prices starting at $459 and can be upgraded to “enhanced” for $190 compared with the regular price of $1,080. The limited departures of the seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary is also featured in the campaign, starting at $1,029 compared with the regular price of $1,650. This itinerary departs Athens and calls upon Istanbul in Turkey and Thessaloniki, Volos Kavala and Santorini in Greece.
Savings are also available on the seven-night “Three Continents” cruise, which visits Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, starting at $679 compared with $1,650.
The October 14 and October 21 “Steps of Paul” sailings – which depart Athens and visit Thessaloniki, Kavala and Patmos and Istanbul, Dikili and Kusadasi in Turkey – are priced from $1,289, compared to the usual $1,650.
Celestyal also offers savings on its 11-night, December 16, 2023, Christmas sailing. This holiday itinerary departs Athens and visits Thessaloniki and Crete (Agios Nikolaos), Greece; Izmir and Antalya, Turkey; Egypt; Israel; and Cyprus. This itinerary spends Christmas in the Holy Land and is priced at $1,329 compared with $2,390. It can also be upgraded to “enhanced” for $360, per person.
The 19-night special Christmas and New Years’ itinerary begins in Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion & Agios Nikolaos) and Volos in Greece, and Izmir, Antalya, Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey, and Egypt, Israel and Cyprus. Guests can ring in the New Year in Istanbul and see a holiday fireworks display. These sailings are normally priced at $3,550 but start as low as $2,259 during the “Go Further. Get Closer” promotion. It can be upgraded to “enhanced” for an additional $540 per person.
For more information, click here.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
-
For more information on Celestyal Cruises, Greece, Mediterranean, Turkey, Israel
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS