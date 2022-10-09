Celestyal Cruises Announces New Pricing Model, 2023-24 Itineraries
Award-winning, small-ship line Celestyal Cruises—the first choice for guests cruising in the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean, award-winning small-ship line Celestyal Cruises has just announced the launch of a new, two-tiered pricing model.
Celestyal is making the move in an effort to reposition itself as a more flexible, immersive, multi-destination-focused company, providing guests will more freedom of choice and exploration.
New Pricing Structure
— The entry-level, “inclusive” fare option includes complimentary dining and select drinks at mealtimes, entertainment, daily activities, port charges and gratuities. Guests who book in this tier can also pre-book shore excursions with a discount of $80 per person.
— Those wishing to upgrade their experience can book under for Celestyal’s “enhanced” tier to enjoy an unlimited premium drinks package, one hour of complimentary Wi-Fi daily, a 25-percent Specialty Dining discount and a discount of $160 per person when pre-booking shore excursions.
Pricing for “Inclusive” Celestyal vacations starts as low as $339, while “Enhanced” cruising experiences will begin at $479.
“We are in constant communication with our guests and our valued travel advisor partners, and they have shared with us a desire for more flexibility and customization. We also know that our core guest is more of an explorer and true traveler,” Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden, said in a statement. “In response to this feedback, we are charting a new course for Celestyal next year, with a flexible pricing model that gives guests more choice and freedom in creating a truly customized vacation experience.
“We are also reimagining our positioning, itineraries and shore excursion experiences to be aligned with the expectations of our guests, which is none other than to immerse themselves in the destinations we serve,” he continued. “Being a local expert underscores our depth of destination knowledge and itineraries that take travelers to the hidden gems of the Eastern Mediterranean and stay longer in these wonderful locations, so guests touring our part of the world can truly enjoy them to their fullest.”
Fresh 2023-24 Itineraries
At the same time, Celestyal has also just released its menu of 2023-24 itineraries, which will offer guests even more in-depth sailings and more time spent in the destinations they’re visiting. Over the next two years, the company will continue its tradition of introducing travelers to unique, lesser-known destinations that other cruise lines don’t visit.
In response to feedback from guests and the travel advisor community, expressing a desire to spend more time while stopping in the two most iconic Greek Islands, Celestyal announced that its popular seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary will now feature an entire day to explore Santorini, along with a late departure from Mykonos. This itinerary will also visit Thessaloniki, Crete (Heraklion), Milos in Greece and Kusadasi (Ephesus) in Turkey.
New 2023-24 Itineraries
— In 2024, Celestyal will launch its new, five-night “Legendary Aegean” itinerary visiting Santorini, Rhodes and reintroducing Samos in Greece and Istanbul in Turkey. Prices start at $549.
— The four-night “Legendary Aegean” sailing calls upon Chios, Kos (both new destinations) and Mykonos, as well as Istanbul. This new itinerary starts at $459.
— The five-night “Legendary Ionian” itinerary visits Kotor in Montenegro, along with Corfu and Crete (Chania Souda). Prices on the new five-night Ionian itinerary start at $549.
— For guests desiring longer stays and a broader exploration of the region, Celestyal will offer various combinations of these new cruises, ranging from nine to 14-nights, such as the “Legendary Aegean & Ionian” itinerary. Prices on 14-night voyages start at $1,799.
Also, for the first time, each of the new “Legendary Aegean” itineraries can be booked as “open-jaw” sailings between Istanbul and Athens, thanks to greater and more affordable air connectivity between Turkey and North America.
