Costa Cruises Reveals Plans to Sail Again in September
August 11, 2020
Costa Cruises has announced plans to restart sailings from Italian ports on September 6 after the local government approved the health protocols associated with the resumption of voyages.
The gradual return of services will begin on September 6 on the Costa Deliziosa as it offers weekly cruises from Trieste to destinations in Greece. The Costa Diadema will be the second ship to sail on September 19, as it begins operating seven-day cruises in the Western Mediterranean from Genoa to Italy and Malta.
Costa Cruises is working with Italian authorities and the destinations to ensure a responsible and well-organized application of the new protocols, in close cooperation with the health authorities and local officials.
The cruise line will reveal more details about the Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema itineraries in the coming days.
As Costa Cruises works on the implementation of the updated regulations, company officials announced the continued suspension of its cruise season until September 30, except for the departures of Costa Deliziosa (September 6, 13, 20, 27) and Costa Diadema (September 19).
To combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Costa Cruises has developed the Costa Safety Protocol for its fleet, including new operating procedures consistent with the health protocols defined by the Italian government and European Union authorities.
On Monday, AIDA Cruises announced plans to resume its cruise operations with the first ships from German ports at the beginning of September.
