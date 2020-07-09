Costa Cruises Announces Organizational Changes
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton July 09, 2020
More changes in the Carnival Corp. family of cruise brands: With the move of Neil Palomba from Costa Cruises to Carnival Cruise Line, Costa has made some executive appointments.
Michael Thamm, group CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia, adds the title of president of Costa Cruises, and Mario Zanetti is appointed new chief commercial officer of Costa Cruises, effective immediately.
Palomba will become executive vice president and COO for Carnival Cruise Line. Palomba will continue to oversee Costa operations in the next weeks while progressively taking over the new responsibilities.
The former COO for Carnival Cruise Line, Gustavo Antorcha, was named president of Holland America Line.
Zanetti will be based in Genoa and will oversee the overall commercial operation of the company, reporting to Thamm, while keeping his role of president of Costa Group Asia.
