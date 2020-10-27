Costa’s Favolosa and New Toscana to Sail on South America Cruises in 2021, 2022
Costa Cruises plans to make its presence known in South America in 2021 and 2022, with the positioning of Costa Toscana, its new flagship, and Costa Favolosa in the region on a wide range of itineraries that put the spotlight clearly on Brazil.
The 2,600-passenger Costa Toscana, which is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, is set to make its debut in Brazil on Dec. 26, 2021, sailing out of Santos, Brazil, on a seven-night itinerary to Salvador and Ilheus.
Following its inaugural cruise on Dec. 26, Costa Toscana will operate on 15 itineraries that sail out of Santos and Salvador.
“The arrival of Costa Toscana is a historic moment for Costa Cruises, for the entire cruise industry and for Brazil,” said Dario Rustico, Costa’s general manager for Central and South America. “The debut in Brazil of our most innovative ship strengthens the special 72-year long bond between Costa Cruises and South America.”
Costa Favolosa will be positioned in the region for five months, beginning on Nov. 20, 2021, with itineraries out of Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajai.
In all, the ship will feature five itineraries ranging from three to six nights, with calls at Buzios, Salvador, Ilhabela and Balneario and Camboriu.
From Dec. 13, 2021 to April 2022, Costa Favolosa will embark on 15 eight-night cruises out of Itajai, as well as to Buenos Aires and Montevideo.
Its South America series will also feature Italy-Brazil and Brazil-Italy crossings, including an 18-night itinerary departing from Savona on Nov. 2, 2021, calling Marseille, Barcelona, Malaga, Casablanca and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in addition to the Brazilian cities of Recife, Salvador, Ilheus and Rio.
The ship’s 15-night repositioning cruise from Rio to Savona on April 16, 2022, will call at Salvador, Maceio, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Malaga and Barcelona.
