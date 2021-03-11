Country Singer Lee Greenwood To Perform on American Duchess
March 11, 2021
Country singer Lee Greenwood will perform on six sailings of the American Duchess during the 2021 season, American Queen Steamboat Company announced.
Greenwood, best known for “God Bless the U.S.A.”, will perform on the Show Lounge stage. He lives in Clarksville and will board the vessel and visit with guests before taking the stage.
Greenwood will perform during the following cruises: April 4-12, 2021, Memphis to Nashville; April 11-19, Nashville to St. Louis; June 20-28, Louisville to Nashville; June 27-July 5, Nashville to Louisville; Dec. 5-13, Memphis to Nashville; and Dec. 12-20, Nashville to Memphis.
“During my career, I have had the privilege of performing in unique venues across the nation; however, there is nothing like taking the stage onboard the American Duchess,” Greenwood said. “There is no better music than the natural sounds of the paddlewheel churn the river and exchanging stories with guests. I look forward to reuniting with my riverboat family later this year.”
All-inclusive fares on sailings featuring Greenwood begin at $2,199 per person.
American Queen Steamboat Company plans to resume cruising March 15. The company will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all guests beginning July 1, 2021. Additionally, the vaccination requirement will apply to shipboard crew members and non-shipboard employees across all vessels in the American Queen Steamboat Company fleet.
Until then, the company is mandating pre-cruise COVID-19 testing of all guests and crew and mask-wearing in all public areas where social distancing is not possible.
