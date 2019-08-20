Last updated: 06:36 PM ET, Tue August 20 2019

Cruise Industry in Mexico Still Thriving

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood August 20, 2019

PHOTO: A large cruise ship anchored near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (photo via Jeff Manes / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The cruise industry in Mexico continues to thrive, as the popular vacation destinations across the nation are expected to see a total of 8.7 million tourists arriving by ship in 2019.

According to El Financiero, a recent study from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) revealed that Mexico was the world's leading cruise destination, with ports around the country welcoming over 527,000 passengers in June alone.

The June numbers represent a 7.1 percent increase for cruise arrivals when compared to the previous year.

“We are hoping that for the second semester, especially for the November and December season, there will be an increase in the arrival of travelers,” Princess Cruises director Ruth Leal told El Financiero.

Overall, the CLIA’s expected cruise passenger arrival estimates for 2019 indicate 11 percent growth and 870,000 more travelers reaching the ports of Mexico this year as compared to 2018.

“We are seeing that the Mexican is changing his travel habits, no longer so much to central Europe or countries like Spain, Italy and Greece, now they are turning to the Baltic,” Leal continued. “To destinations like Scandinavia, Russia and Alaska.”

The CLIA also expects worldwide arrivals to climb seven percent to a record 30 million passengers.

