Cruise Industry Rebounding as Study Finds Demand Surging
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood July 26, 2022
A new study found demand in the cruise industry is rebounding after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic and associated travel restrictions.
According to a survey from Cruiseline.com and Shipmate, 69 percent of respondents reported they have previously been on at least seven or more sailings, 17 percent with four to six cruises, eight percent with two to three cruises and 3.5 percent had taken at least one cruise.
In total, 91.4 percent reported they plan to take a cruise within the next year, 2.5 percent said they would not cruise in the next year and 6.1 percent are currently undecided. Another 89 percent of participants have cruised in the Caribbean region, with other previously-cruised destinations being Alaska, Pacific Coast (Mexico) and Europe.
Of the travelers who intend to cruise within the next year, over 34 percent will sail within the next two to four months, 30 percent in the next five to twelve months and under 30 percent have cruises booked within the next 60 days.
The study also found that 46 percent of these travelers have between two and four upcoming sailings booked.
“The numbers from our survey clearly show that travelers are feeling comfortable in cruising once again and are taking the next steps of researching and booking upcoming voyages,” Cruiseline.com General Manager Jamie Cash said. “Despite many obstacles, the cruise industry has come a long way in the last year, and this data provided by our community shows that the consumer demand for cruising is strong.”
As for the most preferred cruise lines, data showed that 37.9 percent would sail with Carnival Cruise Line, 35.9 percent with Royal Caribbean International, 21.45 percent with Norwegian Cruise Line, 17.5 percent with Celebrity Cruises and 17 percent with Princess Cruises.
Other cruise lines garnering votes included Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages. Another 90.7 percent of study participants reported they had never taken a river cruise, but 61.2 percent said they would consider river cruising in the future.
