Crystal Clean+ Protocols Introduced for Crystal Expedition and Crystal Yacht Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 17, 2020
Crystal Cruises unveiled its health and safety protocols for its expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, and for its yacht, Crystal Esprit on August 17.
Crystal announced its rigorous Crystal Clean+ protocols for its river cruises last week. Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Esprit’s protocols are much the same, with slight changes because of the smaller sizes of the ships.
“The boutique adventures and intimate atmosphere found aboard Crystal Esprit and Crystal Endeavor will continue catering to travelers’ preferences for active experiences, delivered with Crystal’s signature personalized service,” said Mark Spillane, director of sales and marketing for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises.
“Crystal Clean+ serves to ensure that these experiences are healthy and safe for all guests and crew so that guests can embark on the adventures they’ve been dreaming of with the peace of mind that Crystal holds their wellbeing as the top priority.”
The ships will sail at a limited capacity and will require social distancing from both guests and crew. Along with an increase in cleaning and disinfection in guest suites, social space and ship tenders, the Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Esprit will also feature socially distant dining.
The Crystal Clean+ protocols are fluid and will change according to the information and regulations from the Centers for Disease Control, EU Healthy Gateways, Cruise Line International Association as well as local governmental regulations.
The Crystal Clean+ program will be used throughout all of Crystal’s ships when they resume sailing in 2021.
For more information about Crystal Cruises, please visit CrystalCruises.com or contact your local travel advisor.
