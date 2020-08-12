Crystal Announces Crystal Clean+ 2.0 Protocols for River Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 12, 2020
Crystal announced August 10 the expansion of its Crystal Clean+ safety and health protocols for its Crystal River Cruises.
The Crystal Clean+ 2.0 Protocols build upon the previous health and safety standards put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The expanded protocols include enhanced cleaning procedures, social distancing, health monitoring, facial covering requirements and more.
“We are looking forward with great anticipation to welcoming our guests back aboard and are working to ensure their wellness and peace of mind when that day comes,” said Walter Littlejohn, senior vice president and managing director of Crystal River Cruises. “Crystal Clean+ is an extension of the exceptional standards to which Crystal has always adhered, augmented with the best scientific data and expert guidance currently available.”
The protocols affect each step in the cruising process. Guests now check in online and complete a health questionnaire and undergo temperature checks prior to boarding. Once aboard the ship, the capacity of each location will be monitored for social distancing. Cleaning procedures will be rigorous and frequent.
Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible and when going on-shore to a location that requires mask usage. They are also required for all crew.
Crystal Clean+ will be implemented on all of Crystal’s river fleet along the Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers in 2021. Crystal paused operations through the end of 2020.
Crystal ships are some of the most spacious river ships made. The fleet is the industry’s first and only all-balcony, all-suite, butler-serviced ships in Europe.
For more information about Crystal, please contact your local travel agent or visit Crystal.com.
For more information on Crystal Cruises, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS