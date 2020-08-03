Crystal Cruises Cancels Sailings Through 2020
Patrick Clarke August 03, 2020
Crystal Cruises has canceled all ocean sailings aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity and all yacht voyages aboard Crystal Esprit through the remainder of 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.
"Like all travel enthusiasts, we are eagerly anticipating the day we can return to sailing the world again and welcome our guests back aboard. Unfortunately, the constantly changing variables related to Covid-19, coupled with differing restrictions for international travel, continue to determine when and where this can happen," the cruise line stated in an update on Friday.
Affected guests will receive credit—valid for any Crystal ocean, river, yacht or expedition sailing embarking through December 31, 2023—equal to 125 percent of the cruise fare paid on fully-paid reservations in addition to a refund of port charges, taxes and fees paid as well as any air and hotel packages booked through Crystal.
For guests who haven't paid in full, the credit will be based on the deposited amount.
"We extend our deepest apologies for this situation that is beyond our control and is a great frustration to all of us. Everyone at Crystal, along with the officers and crew of our ships fleetwide, are extremely disappointed that we were compelled to take this action as we were looking forward to exploring together," the company added. "What is certain is Crystal’s commitment to the safety and well-being of our guests and crew above all else. While we are looking forward to welcoming our valued guests back aboard again as soon as possible, we will not do so until it is deemed safe by governing health authorities."
Travelers are encouraged to contact their travel advisor or visit CrystalCruises.com to view the 2021-2023 full-year voyage collections for each Crystal experience.
While awaiting the resumption of cruising, Crystal has been working to implement enhanced health and safety measures, recently launching Crystal Clean+ 2.0 to ensure the well-being of our guests and crew.
