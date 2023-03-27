Crystal Selects Allianz Global Assistance as Travel Insurance Provider
March 27, 2023
Crystal has chosen Allianz Global Assistance as its trip protection provider following its recent relaunch.
That means guests can purchase an Allianz policy to take advantage of benefits for covered unexpected cancellations, interruptions and travel delays in addition to unforeseen baggage loss, delay or damages and medical emergencies.
Allianz's trip protection may reimburse Crystal guests up to 100 percent of their insured trip costs if they have to cancel or interrupt their voyage for a reason covered by their plan. What's more, customers who purchase a plan will have access to Allianz's SmartBenefits no-receipt payments and award-winning TravelSmart mobile app.
SmartBenefits can provide reimbursement for travel or baggage delays without receipts when proof of a covered delay is provided while the TtravelSmart app features an Alert Center providing users with location-specific travel alerts and is an easy way to file and manage a claim, track flights, receive live updates for delays and easily contact 24-hour travel assistance services.
"As we celebrate the relaunch of the storied Crystal brand, we are thrilled to partner with Allianz Global Assistance to provide additional peace of mind to our valued guests," Crystal President Jack Anderson said in a statement. "Along with an unparalleled level of service and experiences, we are proud to offer our guests travel insurance and assistance that offers trip protection from booking to return. Crystal guests opting to protect their trip can now enjoy their cruise even more, knowing they are protected from certain unexpected events."
"We’re honored to offer our travel protection products to guests planning travel on the reimagined Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony," added Tom Trotta, Vice President of Sales at Allianz Partners USA. "Crystal guests who opt in for travel protection can enjoy their trip knowing that we’re here 24/7/365 to help navigate most travel-related mishaps anywhere in the world to make every voyage even more enjoyable."
The news comes on the heels of Crystal naming the Signature Travel Network as its first official strategic sales and marketing supplier.
