Last updated: 10:54 AM ET, Thu April 23 2020

Cunard Extends Fleetwide Suspension of Sailings

April 23, 2020

Cunard's Queen Mary 2.
PHOTO: Cunard's Queen Mary 2. (Photo courtesy of Cunard)

Cunard announced Thursday it would extend the suspension of all sailings as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry.

Officials from the luxury cruise line revealed it would cancel all voyages that were due to depart through July 31, 2020, aboard its Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria ships.

In addition, Cunard said it would be forced to cancel the Queen Elizabeth’s entire Alaska season and all departures through September 8, 2020. All passengers and travel advisors will receive more information from the cruise line.

“These are extraordinary times and this global outbreak continues to challenge Cunard and the travel industry as a whole,” Cunard President Simon Palethorpe said in a statement. “We would love nothing more than to bring our fleet back in to service, and give our guests the holidays they deserve and long for, but with the lockdowns and travel restrictions in place around the world, this is simply not possible at this time.”

“We have been sailing for 180 years and we look forward to many more,” Palethorpe continued. “We will get through these tough times together and look forward to welcoming our guests back on board again when the time is right.”

Travelers who were scheduled to sail on canceled voyages will automatically be given a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit or have an option of a full refund. This may be used on any sailing before the end of March 2022, and the booking must be made by December 31, 2021.

Cunard also revealed guests are permitted to use their Future Cruise Credit for a second cabin to bring friends or family or to upgrade an existing booking.

