Disney Cruise Line Acquires New Ship, Plans to Visit New Markets
Disney has acquired a new ship that has already been partially completed. This new ship will bring take the Disney Cruise Line vacation experience to new global destinations.
The ship, known as the Global Dream, is located at Meyer Werft shipyard in Wismar, Germany. Disney will be working with Meyer Werft to add Disney magic. She will be renamed and certain features reimagined under the world-renowned expertise of Walt Disney Imagineers. This new vessel is expected to set sail in 2025 and will join Disney's fleet of ships, including the Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream and Disney Wish.
“Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
The new ship will be based outside the U.S. and will feature the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that Disney guests are accustomed to, with the exterior adorned in the iconic, Mickey Mouse-inspired colors of the fleet, complete with the cruise line's signature red funnels.
The 208,000-gross-ton ship will be among the first in the industry to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available, and Disney expects that the passenger capacity will be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members.
Meyer Werft will complete the construction of the ship. The ship’s previous owner filed for bankruptcy before the vessel was completed, which enabled Disney Cruise Line to secure its purchase.
More details about the maiden voyage, itineraries onboard experiences--and the ship's name--will be announced at a later date.
