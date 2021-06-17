Disney Cruise Line Announces Fall, Holiday 2022 Itineraries
Lauren Bowman June 17, 2021
Disney Cruise Line has recently released their itineraries for Fall 2022 sailings – including which special cruises will celebrate with Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises.
“With five ships setting sail in fall 2022 from different homeports around the country, we are excited to offer more ways than ever before for families to make special memories with Disney Cruise Line,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line in a statement.
Halloween on the High Seas itineraries run from mid-September until the end of October 2022. Be sure to bring your own Halloween costumes and dress up for a spooky-fun time with your favorite Disney characters. There’s a Mouse-querade Party, specialty food, beverages and even themed crafts. Each ship is expertly decorated and even outfitted with its own whimsical Pumpkin Tree – reminiscent of Sleepy Hallow from Disney’s “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad”.
Those wishing to embark on one of the Very Merrytime Cruises will enjoy elaborate decorations, specialty entertainment and even a special visit from Santa Claus. These sailing run from early December through December.
This will be the Disney Wish’s first fall season as the ship is currently set for its inaugural cruise set for the start of Summer 2022. Fall itineraries aboard this ship are scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral with three- or four-night sailings visiting the Bahamas and Disney’s own Castaway Cay.
The Disney Fantasy also has itineraries leaving from Port Canaveral for six-, seven- or eight-night sailings stopping at Castaway Cay and either the eastern or western Caribbean.
For those wanting a four- or five-night Bahamian sailing, the Disney Dream will disembark from Miami. The Disney Dream also has five-night sailing that cruise to Grand Cayman or Cozumel, Mexico. Each of these itineraries also includes a stop at Disney’s private island.
The Disney Magic will sail out of New York to Bermuda and Canada in late September before sailing out of San Juan, Puerto Rico in early November. Finally, it will make its way to Galveston, Texas for five- and seven-night itineraries through the western Caribbean.
For those on the West Coast, the Disney Wonder plans to sail out of San Diego to the Baja peninsula with three-, four- and five-night itineraries.
Bookings are set to open on June 24, 2021, for the general public. Platinum Castaway Club and Golden Oak Club Members will be able to start booking on June 21, 2021.
