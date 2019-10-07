Disney Cruise Line Supplying Personal Hygiene Kits for The Bahamas
Donald Wood October 07, 2019
To continue lending a helping hand to people in The Bahamas following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, Disney Cruise Line employees assembled more than 1,500 Clean the World personal hygiene kits.
The cruise line used the Disney Dream ship to deliver the kits to Nassau, where the company joined forces with Clean the World to distribute the amenities to shelters for hurricane evacuees from Abaco and Grand Bahama.
Over 100 Disney cast members gathered at the cruise line’s office in Celebration, Florida, to build the Clean the World hygiene kits, which were filled with soap, shampoo, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes and socks.
“Our Disney team cares deeply about the well-being of our friends and neighbors in The Bahamas,” Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle said in a statement. “Our cast members were grateful for the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and come together to pack these much-needed kits and provide support beyond the financial donations. We hope these everyday essentials will make life a little more comfortable for those families living in shelters.”
The Walt Disney Company also committed $1 million to non-profit relief agencies to help hurricane relief and recovery efforts in The Bahamas. In addition, the company also donated food, water, medical supplies, cleaning supplies, generators and construction materials.
Disney Cruise Line has also stepped up for its Bahamian-based crew members who live in impacted areas by providing an additional $500,000 in supplies for the communities and direct aid to employees.
