Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Sailings Through September
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood July 21, 2020
Officials from the Disney Cruise Line formally announced the extension of the temporary suspension of sailings through September 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
In accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) No Sail Order for cruise ships through September 30, Disney canceled all scheduled voyages through the end of the month.
The cruise line had previously announced voyages were canceled through September 15.
As a result of the cancellations, Disney is offering passengers who paid their reservation in full the choice of a 125 percent future cruise credit to be used for a future sailing before March 31, 2022, or a full refund.
Once travelers decide on an alternate sail date, they will need to contact their travel agent, and all credits will be automatically added to their account. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have spent so far.
The previous No Sail Order issued by the CDC was scheduled to end on July 24, 2020. However, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) had already extended its suspension of cruise operations through September 15.
