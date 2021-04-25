Disney Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine for Upcoming Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli April 25, 2021
Disney Cruise Line returns to the water this summer with sailings from several ports in the United Kingdom. But if you’re over the age of 18, you’ll need more than just a ticket.
Guests age 18 and over must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Disney blog ‘Inside The Magic.’
In addition, all passengers – including those under 18 – must present a negative COVID-19 test whether or not they have been vaccinated.
The cruises will return this summer from several U.K. ports, including London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton. These will essentially be cruises to nowhere, with no ports of call. These types of cruises are not allowed in the United States.
Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that all U.K. residents will be eligible to reserve staterooms on the Disney Magic cruise ship starting April 30. Platinum and Gold Castaway Club members will be allowed to book starting April 28, with Silver members' eligibility opening up on April 29.
Per a prior agreement with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 100 percent COVID-19 testing would be required for both passengers and crew members onboard any Disney Cruise Line vessel upon a return to sailing.
At this time, it is unknown when domestic cruises in the United States will be allowed to resume. At this time, all of Disney’s sailings from U.S. ports have been canceled through June 2021.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS