Last updated: 12:07 PM ET, Sun April 25 2021

Disney Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine for Upcoming Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli April 25, 2021

Disney Magic sails to Villefranche, France
The Disney Magic (Photo via Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line returns to the water this summer with sailings from several ports in the United Kingdom. But if you’re over the age of 18, you’ll need more than just a ticket.

Guests age 18 and over must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Disney blog ‘Inside The Magic.’

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Key West Florida

Bill To Nullify Key West Vote on Reducing Cruise Ships Passes...

Royal Caribbean

gallery icon World's 10 Largest Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean International ships docked in Cozumel, Mexico

Royal Caribbean Returning to Cozumel in June

The Grand Hall aboard the Disney Wish

Disney Teases New Design Details for Disney Wish Cruise Ship

In addition, all passengers – including those under 18 – must present a negative COVID-19 test whether or not they have been vaccinated.

The cruises will return this summer from several U.K. ports, including London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton. These will essentially be cruises to nowhere, with no ports of call. These types of cruises are not allowed in the United States.

Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that all U.K. residents will be eligible to reserve staterooms on the Disney Magic cruise ship starting April 30. Platinum and Gold Castaway Club members will be allowed to book starting April 28, with Silver members' eligibility opening up on April 29.

Per a prior agreement with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 100 percent COVID-19 testing would be required for both passengers and crew members onboard any Disney Cruise Line vessel upon a return to sailing.

At this time, it is unknown when domestic cruises in the United States will be allowed to resume. At this time, all of Disney’s sailings from U.S. ports have been canceled through June 2021.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas

World's 10 Largest Cruise Ships

Disney Teases New Design Details for Disney Wish Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean Returning to Cozumel in June

Lindblad Waives Solo Supplement on Select Galápagos 2021 Departures

Sail the Ohio River With American Queen Steamboat Company

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS