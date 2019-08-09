Don't Miss Paul Gauguin Cruises Special Celebration Offer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Mackenzie Cullen August 09, 2019
In the wake of being named “N Midsize-Ship Cruise Line” by readers in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, Paul Gauguin Cruises also celebrates its 10-year anniversary. To commemorate these special occasions, the cruise line is offering guests an opportunity to sail with the best while saving up to $3,750 per person.
Designed for the shallow lagoons of French Polynesia, the ship is perfect for those looking to island-hop, go on shore excursions, enjoy watersports and snorkel. When not exploring the lush scenery that the South Pacific has to offer, guests can enjoy onboard entertainment, a casino and piano bar, a pool and bar, a lounge, spa and fitness center and boutique aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin.
When traveling with Paul Gauguin, guests can expect numerous gratuities including:
- Roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco
- Roundtrip airport/pier transfers
- All shipboard meals, at the guest’s choice of venues
- Complimentary 24-hour room service
- Complimentary beverages, including select wines and spirits, beers, soft drinks, bottled water, and hot beverages served throughout the ship
- In-room refrigerator replenished daily with soft drinks, beer, and bottled water
- All shipboard entertainment, including the ship’s troupe of Polynesian performers and live music in the evenings
- Presentations by onboard experts, and select sailings feature guest hosts
- Onboard gratuities for room stewards, dining and bar staff
- Watersports, including complimentary kayaking and paddle-boarding from our marina or destination beaches
- Use of the secluded, white-sand beach in Bora Bora where guests can enjoy volleyball and snorkeling (on select voyages)
- A day on the private islet, Motu Mahana, off the coast of Taha’a, featuring snorkeling, watersports, a barbecue, full bar service, and Polynesian hospitality (on select voyages)
In addition to its most recent award, Paul Gauguin Cruises was also recognized as one of the Best Cruise Companies at the 2019 Travvy Awards.
For more information about Paul Gauguin Cruises, visit https://www.pgcruises.com/.
