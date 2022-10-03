Emerald Cruises Starts Wave Season Early With New Promo Launch
With demand for small-ship cruising continuing to increase, Emerald Cruises is welcoming wave season early with the launch of its new campaign, called ‘Explore the Extraordinary’.
This new promotion, which runs from October 1 through December 16, 2022, offers substantial savings for guests booking voyages aboard most of the line’s diverse lineup of 2023 and 2024 river and yacht cruises spanning three continents.
Customers who book their spot aboard Emerald’s 2023 Europe or 2023-24 Southeast Asia river cruises during the promo period will get to choose between receiving free roundtrip airfare or savings of up to $2,000 per couple on their reservation (with the amount depending upon the duration of the cruise they select).
Those who book sailings of 15 or more days, such as the popular Splendours of Europe itinerary, will also be issued an onboard credit of €500 (roughly US$491) per cabin. On top of that, guests who pay in full at the time of booking (or at least 12 months prior to sailing for cruises departing in late 2023 or 2024) qualify for an extra ten percent off the fare price.
Guests who book select 2023 and 2024 luxury yacht cruises aboard Emerald’s newest vessel, the innovative Emerald Azzurra, or its upcoming sister ship, the Emerald Sakara, can take advantage of a 20-percent discount when they pay in full at the time of booking (or at least 12 months prior to sailing, in the case of late 2023 and 2024 departures).
When it debuted in March 2022 the Emerald Azzurra luxury superyacht became the line’s first ocean-going vessel, and began its life sailing the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas. New for the 2023/2024 season, she will be relocating to sail the seas of the Caribbean and Central America.
The brand’s second luxury superyacht, Emerald Sakara—which will likewise carry up to 100 guests in an elegant, yet relaxed, atmosphere—will launch sometime next year. Some of the line’s guest-favorite yacht cruises include the eight-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Barth's itinerary, with calls in ports in Martinique, St. Lucia and Guadeloupe, and the eight-day Ionian Sea Adventure, which sails between the ancient historic cities of Athens and Rome.
When it comes to river cruising, Emerald Cruises operates eight branded Star-Ships along Europe’s waterways and one on Asia’s Mekong River. Some of its most popular river cruises include the eight-day Sensations of Lyon and Provence itinerary, which takes guests on an idyllic journey through the south of France, and the awe-inspiring 13-day Wonder of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong, which sails between Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City.
