Holland America Cancels Fall Vancouver, Early 2021 Hawaii Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton June 11, 2020
Holland America Line is canceling additional departures from the port of Vancouver, British Columbia, in fall 2020, as well as select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021, due to continuing travel and port restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The following cruises are affected:
Tourism Industry Proposing Tax Credit for TravelDestination & Tourism
Mexican Caribbean Announces Plans for ReopeningDestination & Tourism
Top Leisure Travel Execs Weigh in on Reopening ResortsFeatures & Advice
Aruba to Reopen for US Travelers in JulyDestination & Tourism
Eurodam: Sept. 26, 2020, 22-day Panama Canal cruise from Vancouver to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Koningsdam: Sept. 26, 2020, seven-day Pacific Northwest cruise from Vancouver to San Diego, Calif., and Jan. 16 and Feb. 2, 2021, Circle Hawaii Voyages roundtrip from San Diego.
Maasdam: Sept. 21, 2020, 16-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez itinerary from Vancouver to San Diego.
Noordam: Sept. 27, 2020, 14-day North Pacific Crossing from Vancouver to Yokohama, Japan.
Volendam: Sept. 30, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, 2020, three- and seven-day Pacific Northwest and coastal cruises from Vancouver.
Westerdam: Sept. 20, 2020, 17-day Circle Hawaii cruise roundtrip from Vancouver, and Oct. 7, 2020, 23-day Inca Discovery voyage from Vancouver to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.
All shorter segments within the above cruise departures are canceled. Collectors’ Voyages that combine back-to-back cruises including the above departure dates are also canceled.
Those booked on the impacted cruises automatically will be canceled, and no action is needed for guests opting for the future cruise credit (FCC).
Guests who have had paid in full will receive 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line. Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise. The minimum FCC is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.
The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.
Guests who prefer a 100 percent refund can visit the Cancellation Preferences form to indicate this preference no later than July 15, 2020.
The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. See the terms and conditions in the Cancellation Preferences form for all details.
Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the FCC when rebooked.
As previously announced, Holland America Line extended its pause of global cruise operations and canceled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020. In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage.
For more information on Holland America Line, Vancouver, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Mexico
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS