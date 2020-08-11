Holland America Line Cancels All Cruises Through Dec. 15, 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton August 11, 2020
Holland America Line cancelled all cruise operations through Dec. 15, 2020, due to the continuation of travel and port restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move affects Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal, Pacific Coastal, South America, Antarctica, Hawaii, South Pacific, Australia and Asia itineraries.
No action is needed for guests opting for the future cruise credit. Those who have paid in full will receive 125 percent credit equal to the base cruise fare paid. Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise. The minimum FCC is $100, and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.
The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book departures through Dec. 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.
Guests also can choose a 100 percent refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences form by Sept. 15, 2020.
Holland America Line said it will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the FCC when rebooked.
As previously announced, Holland America Line paused global cruise operations and cancelled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020, along with additional departures from the port of Vancouver, B.C., in 2020, and select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021.
