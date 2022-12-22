Holland America Unveils 2024 Europe Itineraries
In 2024, Holland America Line will deploy four ships on what it says will be its most diverse Europe season ever, with more voyages of 14 days or longer, more Northern Europe departure ports and more.
The company will offer its guests itineraries that blanket Europe aboard Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam from April to November.
In all, the ships will sail from 11 embarkation ports including Amsterdam, Ijmuiden and Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Fort Lauderdale; as well as 33 late-night departure cities.
“Holland America Line’s 2024 Europe is the biggest refresh we've done in the region in a long time, and we're excited to feature new itineraries, more voyages that are 14 and 21 days, different departure cities and unique country combinations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.
“We’re also returning to the Canary Islands and Bermuda, and, of course, we’re back in the Med visiting everywhere from Spain to Turkey. Holland America Line’s 2024 season is the most diverse we’ve ever offered that truly has an itinerary for everyone.”
Here are just some of the highlights:
Rotterdam will return to Northern Europe with a portfolio of itineraries from the Dutch city with the same name.
New Rotterdam itineraries include seven-day cruises to Norway, Sweden and Denmark; seven or 14-day sailings to 14-day voyages to England, Scotland, Ireland and Belgium; and 14-day cruises to Norway Scotland and Iceland.
From Rotterdam, it offer new seven-day sailings to Norway, Sweden and Denmark, new seven-day to 14-day itineraries to Norway and Scotland, new 14-day cruises to England, Scotland, Ireland and Belgium, new 14-day cruises to Norway, Scotland and Iceland.
Rotterdam will also sail on seven-day Norwegian Fjords itineraries, 14-day sailings to the Norwegian Fjords and North Cape, and 14-day Baltic voyages to Norway, Denmark, Germany, Finland and Sweden.
Nieuw Statendam will operate seven- to 14-day Northern Europe cruises to the Baltic, British Isles, Norway up to the North Cape and the Northern islands of Scotland and Iceland on itineraries between Copenhagen and Rotterdam or roundtrip from the two cities.
New itineraries include seven-day cruises between Copenhagen and Reykjavik, an 11-day voyage and Copenhagen to Reykjavik, and a 21-day “Ultimate Viking Explorer” out of Copenhagen with calls at 13 ports.
In May, Zuiderdam will embark on a14-day Northern Europe itinerary that visit ports Norway, Germany, Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, followed by a 21-day “Ultimate Viking Explorer” sailing around Iceland, Greenland and Scotland, both of which operate roundtrip from Ijmuiden. The two itineraries can be combined to create a 35-day journey.
In June the ship will sail from Ijmuiden to Boston on a 21-day “Viking Passage” voyage, which can be combined with the “Ultimate Viking Explorer” to create a 42-day “Collectors' Voyage” sailing.
Nieuw Statendam will return to the Canary Islands itineraries April 21 with a roundtrip itinerary from Rotterdam.
Oosterdam will spend the Europe season in the Mediterranean on sailings ranging from seven to 14 days roundtrip from Athens or between Barcelona, Trieste, Civitavecchia and Piraeus.
Nieuw Statendam will offer 14-day cruises between Civitavecchia and Piraeus, and roundtrip from Piraeus. It will also visit the Holy Land in October on a 14-day sailing with an overnight at Haifa.
The 35-day “Voyage of the Vikings” itinerary will be reprised aboard Zuiderdam, departing on July 20 roundtrip from Boston. The voyage can be broken down into segments of 17 and 18 days from Boston to Rotterdam or from Rotterdam to Boston.
“New for 2024, Bermuda is back on two transatlantic itineraries from Fort Lauderdale: Nieuw Statendam crosses in April with visits to Bermuda, France, Guernsey and Belgium enroute to Rotterdam, while Zuiderdam visits Bermuda, Ireland, England, France and Belgium on a May crossing to Ijmuide,” Holland America said.
As an incentive for early bookers, for a limited guests booking with the Have It all package will receive extra upgrades and amenities.
