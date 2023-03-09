Last updated: 09:09 AM ET, Thu March 09 2023

MSC Cruises Adds Brand New Entertainment Offerings on MSC Euribia

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood March 09, 2023

MSC Cruises' kids and family offerings on MSC Euribia.
MSC Cruises' kids and family offerings on MSC Euribia. (photo via MSC Cruises Media)

MSC Cruises announced it would bring the award-winning kids and family offerings on the cruise line’s latest flagship, MSC Euribia.

Set to sail in June, MSC Euribia’s new kids’ area will feature 700 square meters of interior space dedicated to kids and teenagers with seven rooms, each catered to different age groups from babies to 17 years. Two rooms will be devoted to sustainability and educating children on the importance of the environment, and one to technological innovation in our digital age.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Kalanggaman Island in the Philippines, Silversea

Silversea Rents Island for World Cruise Guests

Wind Spirit, Windstar cruises, Moorea, Tahiti, tropics, destinations

Windstar Cruises to Eliminate COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

Holland America Line, HAL, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, port, cruise, Rotterdam VII

Holland America Line Commemorates 150th Anniversary with...

Carnival Sunshine

FBI Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death of Woman on...

Highlights of the children and teenager options available on the new ship include Baby Club Chicco Eco, MSC Foundation Youth Centre, Teens Club Extra Space, World Quest and Caravaggio.

MSC Euribia’s entertainment will operate with extended hours, from 9 a.m. to Midnight.

“We are excited to announce our family-friendly offerings on board MSC Euribia,” MSC Youth Entertainment Senior Manager Matteo Mancini said. “Designed with the latest technology and taking into account current trends, we want to meet the needs of new generations of children and their families for years to come.”

“The onboard entertainment will reflect MSC Euribia's message of sustainability, with new innovations and environmental components integrated into the cruise experience,” Mancini continued.

Other family entertainment available onboard includes the LEGO Experience on Board, the Z Active sports program, the MasterChef at Sea Juniors experience, MSC Dance Crew competitions, Break the Wall game show, Drone Academy 2.0 and more.

Last month, bookings opened for MSC’s newest 116-night World Cruise, scheduled for departure in January 2025. The voyage features a new itinerary with fifty ports of call across twenty-one different countries, with nineteen days spent in Australia and four embarkation ports: Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille or Barcelona.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on MSC Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Silversea expedition ship Silver Cloud

Silversea Introduces Direct Charter Flights to the Arctic for ...

Silversea Cruises

Silversea Rents Island for World Cruise Guests

Royal Caribbean to Open Beach Club in the Bahamas in 2025

Windstar Cruises to Eliminate COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

Holland America Line Commemorates 150th Anniversary with Extended Legendary Voyages

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS