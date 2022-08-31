MSC Cruises To Debut ROBOTRON Ride Aboard MSC Seascape
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Donald Wood August 31, 2022
MSC Cruises announced its new MSC Seascape would have a unique amusement ride, dubbed ROBOTRON, when it debuts in December.
ROBOTRON is a robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests and offers the thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized music experience. Riders will have a 360-degree view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck and twist and turn upside down in different directions.
The ride will also allow MSC passengers to curate their musical journey with colors, music preferences and more. Guests can also select their thrill level, making ROBOTRON both a family-friendly and high-thrill experience.
In addition to ROBOTRON, other high-tech entertainment features on board MSC Seascape include a VR 360-degree Flight Simulator, VR motorbikes, MSC Formula Racer and an immersive XD Cinema.
“We are excited to provide guests with endless high-tech entertainment options on board MSC Seascape to meet the desires of adrenaline-seekers looking to experience the latest thrills,” MSC Cruises senior vice president Brandon Briggs said.
“ROBOTRON, the first-ever robotic amusement ride to appear on a cruise ship, will create a new standard of fun with an immersive, customized ride experience, unique to each rider,” Briggs continued.
MSC Seascape will be launched in New York on December 7 before moving to PortMiami and offering year-round Caribbean cruises with two different itineraries. The Eastern Caribbean voyages will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.
The Western Caribbean itinerary will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Atlas Ocean's World Traveller Sails in Antarctica for Inaugural Season
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS