MSC Cruises To Debut ROBOTRON Ride Aboard MSC Seascape

The ROBOTRON ride on MSC Cruises' MSC Seascape.
The ROBOTRON ride on MSC Cruises' MSC Seascape.

MSC Cruises announced its new MSC Seascape would have a unique amusement ride, dubbed ROBOTRON, when it debuts in December.

ROBOTRON is a robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests and offers the thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized music experience. Riders will have a 360-degree view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck and twist and turn upside down in different directions.

The ride will also allow MSC passengers to curate their musical journey with colors, music preferences and more. Guests can also select their thrill level, making ROBOTRON both a family-friendly and high-thrill experience.

In addition to ROBOTRON, other high-tech entertainment features on board MSC Seascape include a VR 360-degree Flight Simulator, VR motorbikes, MSC Formula Racer and an immersive XD Cinema.

“We are excited to provide guests with endless high-tech entertainment options on board MSC Seascape to meet the desires of adrenaline-seekers looking to experience the latest thrills,” MSC Cruises senior vice president Brandon Briggs said.

“ROBOTRON, the first-ever robotic amusement ride to appear on a cruise ship, will create a new standard of fun with an immersive, customized ride experience, unique to each rider,” Briggs continued.

MSC Seascape will be launched in New York on December 7 before moving to PortMiami and offering year-round Caribbean cruises with two different itineraries. The Eastern Caribbean voyages will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

The Western Caribbean itinerary will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

