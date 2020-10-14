MSC Cruises Unveils Lucrative Discounts With New Trip & Treat Promotion
MSC Cruises USA unveiled the Trip & Treat promotion, which among many things, provides travelers with 50 percent discounts on select 2021 Caribbean itineraries, with kids sailing free on most sailings aboard MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia for bookings made by Oct. 31, 2020.
The line is also offering healthcare workers discounts of up to 50 percent through April 30, 2021 and MSC Voyagers Club loyalty program members five percent discounts, on top of the five percent savings they automatically receive on all cruise bookings, and up to $100 onboard credit per member.
Through MSC Cruises’ Total CruiseFlex program, which applies to any new bookings made between Aug. 5 and Oct. 31, 2020, and applicable to any cruises departing between December 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, guests are able to cancel or reschedule their bookings 48 hours prior to departure.
“We’ve seen an excitement to get back to cruising the Caribbean and The Bahamas, and with the benefit of great savings as well as increased flexibility with our successful Total CruiseFlex program, families can start planning their long-awaited vacations with comfort and confidence,” said Ken Muskat, executive vice president and chief operating officer of MSC Cruises USA.
“We listened to our guests needs as we looked toward our 2021 cruise program, and now our guests not only have four entirely distinct ships to choose from when sailing from the U.S. to the Caribbean, but also a variety of cruise itinerary lengths to choose from and a new easily accessible homeport, Port Canaveral, near Orlando.”
