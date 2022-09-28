MSC Seascape to Offer New Entertainment Options and Productions
MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the MSC Seascape, is expected to offer six new productions for its Chora Theatre and plenty of entertainment options for travelers to enjoy when it sets sail for the first time in November 2022.
The new ship will offer the popular Dueling Pianos program as the MSC Seashore, along with six unique-to-Seascape productions. Imaginocean is a celebration of the sea, with aerial acts, aquatic animal puppetry, singers and dancers. Dreamscape allows guests to enter into a fantasy world, with circus performers, dancers and singers.
In Concert celebrates rock classics, while Premiere is all about cinematic history, with some of the most popular songs from silver-screen classics. Shall We Dance showcases dance styles ranging from ballroom and Latin to contemporary, while Love Blooms is a true celebration of love that, while garden-themed, is anything but garden variety.
Also new to the MSC Seascape is Le Cabaret Rouge, a 1920s-themed French cabaret lounge at the aft of the ship. Live bands, singers, dancers, contortionists and aerialists bring the 1920s back to life with a high-energy atmosphere.
Additionally, the ship will feature 21 themed nights on board, like Hollywood Night or Country Night. The ship offers several high-tech entertainment options, as well, including the first ROBOTRON amusement ride, a rafting simulator and Formula Racer simulator.
“MSC Seascape is an exciting new addition to our Seaside Class of ships with some of the most remarkable entertainment options that our guests have ever seen,” said Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises Global Head of Entertainment. “Inspired by New York City, which is home to world-famous Broadway shows and musical productions, MSC Seascape features spectacular new shows and full-scale productions that will dazzle all our guests. These new top-notch entertainment options will take our onboard experience to the next level with superb performers, gorgeous stage design and excellent production quality.”
