NCL Reprising ‘Meet the Winemakers’ Cruise Series for 7th Year
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), today announced that it will reprise its popular ‘Meet the Winemaker’ cruise series in 2023 for its seventh year, complete with exclusive onboard programming that appeals to oenophiles and foodies of all experience and skill levels.
As always, this collection of special-interest cruises will feature an exciting lineup of some of the world’s most renowned vintners and culinary experts, each of whom will share their extensive knowledge and expertise with an intimate group of guests, all while sailing to incredible destinations aboard some of the company’s newest ships.
The company’s newest award-winning vessel, Norwegian Prima, will host its very first ‘Meet the Winemaker’ voyage while sailing in Northern Europe, which happens to coincide with NCL’s first-ever Johnnie Walker cruise. Master Blender Emma Walker, who leads the Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist team in Menstrie, Scotland, will join the September 17, 2023, sailing to educate guests on the venerable brand's history and share her decade-long journey to perfecting whisky production, maturation and blending processes. Of course, guests will get to savor a wide range of aged whiskeys along the way.
The ‘Meet the Winemaker’ series provides guests the one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage face-to-face with winemakers and well-known connoisseurs through a set of enriching seminars and activities. These uniquely immersive experiences will include cozy wine-tasting sessions, wine-paired dinners, hands-on culinary demonstrations and exclusive meet-and-greets with the experts. Guests will also have the enviable opportunity to purchase vintages on board which would otherwise be available only by visiting the prestigious wineries on-site and in-person.
“Our Meet the Winemaker series is back and better than ever,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Every year we aim to elevate this exclusive experience and I believe we’ve done just that as we enter the program’s seventh year with an impressive guest lineup. These unique sailings offer a rare opportunity to get one-on-one exposure to esteemed winemakers and their collection of wines, all while visiting multiple destinations and enjoying an unforgettable vacation aboard our innovative fleet.”
The complete 2023 lineup includes:
— April 2, 2023 – Norwegian Bliss, Mexican Riviera: Featuring award-winning celebrity chef and TV personality Aaron Sanchez.
— April 9, 2023 – Norwegian Encore, Eastern Caribbean: Featuring fourth-generation winemaker Miguel Torres.
— April 22, 2023 – Norwegian Bliss, Alaska: Featuring world-class winemaker Salvatore Ferragamo of The Il Borro estate in Tuscany, Italy.
— June 10, 2023 – Norwegian Bliss, Alaska: Featuring Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite Wine Dinner, hosted by special guest Diane Flamand.
— July 9, 2023 – Norwegian Encore, Alaska: Featuring Antonio Hidalgo of the esteemed family-owned Spanish Sherry house, Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana; and Certified Angus Beef Executive Chef Ashley Breneman.
— September 17, 2023 – Norwegian Prima, Northern Europe: Featuring Master Blender Emma Walker of Johnnie Walker.
— October 22, 2023 – Norwegian Escape, Bermuda: Featuring Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate.
— October 28, 2023 – Norwegian Joy, Western Caribbean: Featuring Gérard Bertrand, “The Drinks Business” Master Winemaker of the Year 2023 recipient.
— October 29, 2023 – Norwegian Escape, Bermuda: Featuring Randy Ullom from the Kendall-Jackson family
Further details on the voyages and in-depth profiles of the individual subject-matter experts are available on NCL’s website.
