Get Up Close and Personal with Meet the Winemakers Series on Norwegian Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Susan Young July 25, 2022
You might be cruising in Alaskan waters, but when Salvatore Ferragamo walks into the room, you are instantly transported to Tuscany.
In its 6th year, NCL’s Meet the Winemaker Series recently highlighted ll Borro wines, owned by Ferruccio and Salvatore Ferragamo. The family has long been known for its Italian footwear brand, with an emphasis on quality leather and workmanship.
In 1993, the son and grandson of the patriarch, Salvatore, purchased 3,000 acres, 45 minutes south of Tuscany, continuing their tradition of quality workmanship by restoring the vineyard and historical Il Borro estate.
With the intent to restore Il Borro to its original glory, the family spent 7 years, not only with restoration but creating an organic vineyard, producing their own energy, resulting in a negative carbon footprint.
In partnership with NCL, Salvatore Ferragamo is one of a list of WineMakers on board various ships, at various times, to explain their concept of wine-making, family histories and philosophy with cruise guests. Packages are offered, including Meet and Greet, wine tastings and multi-course, wine-paired dinner, with the family representatives, along with Q&A opportunities throughout the ship.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
August 13, 2022 - Bliss - Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate
October 12, 2022 - Escape - Sandro Bottega of Bottega S.p.A.
October 22, 2022 - Joy - Gerard Bertrand, “The Drinks Business” Green Awards 2020 recipient
December 11, 2022 - Encore - Randy Ullom from the Kendall-Jackson family.
Wine packages range from $20 to $100 per person plus tax, and gratuity.
While taking a break from enjoying the wine, The Bliss visited several ports on their way out of Seattle and back. After a day at sea, the first stop was Sitka, the first and oldest city in Alaska, some say 10,000 years old. The town is only accessible by boat or plane. There is a lot of Russian influence on the island as it was once claimed as the Capital of Russian America. St. Michael's Russian Orthodox cathedral, located in the middle of town displays the Russian architectural influence. Complimentary shuttles run to and from the ship every 15 minutes.
The next stop is Juneau, the capital of Alaska, with many opportunities to visit nearby glaciers. Booking a float plane excursion gives you the best views of the expansive ice masses from above. To get an up-close experience, book a smaller boat which will offer an opportunity to hear the sounds of the glacier as it calves and pops.
Thirty-five miles from Juneau, lies the cruise destination, Icy Strait Point. Home to the world's largest ZipRider at 1,350 feet, you'll zip to a top speed of 60 miles per hour. Located on Chichagof Island, approximately 3,500 coastal brown (grizzly) bears call this region home. Upon arriving at the Point, you are given the opportunity to hop on a free gondola ride into the main shopping and dining area, or take another, paid excursion, gondola to the top of the mountain, which reaches the ZipRide peak. This is also an area of dense whale activity so grab the binoculars and stay alert as the ship departs the area.
Another favorite port is Ketchikan, the Salmon Capital of the World. Facing the Inside Passage, this area boasts Native American Totem Poles, Misty Fjords National Monument, along with mountain vistas and waterfalls. Multiple excursions are available to take advantage of all Ketchikan has to offer.
The final port lies in Victoria, British Columbia. This is an evening visit, taking advantage of the vibrant nightlife and beautifully lit historical architecture, government buildings and gardens. Easily walkable, the city can be seen independently or via tour excursion.
While spending time at sea, the Bliss is back to full entertainment offerings including two Broadway-scale musicals, Jersey Boys and Six. Comedians are back with options for early, kid-friendly, shows or later, adult-only, options. Also available is a cruise favorite, The Beatles Experience, with shows scheduled both in the Theater and the smaller Cavern venue. Throughout the ship you will also find many musical acts in several lounges. Whatever your favorite musical genre, you won't be disappointed.
The Bliss offers a multitude of dining options with several complimentary venues in addition to fine dining opportunities. The Garden Cafe Buffet provides casual, serve-yourself choices, while the Manhattan, Savor, Taste and Local Bar & Grill offer seated, full-service benefits. For an additional charge, specialty restaurants offer everything from French and Italian to Japanese, Mexican, Steak and Seafood options.
Multi-generational activities include amazing pool slides, go-kart style race cars, laser tag, putt-putt golf and ping pong. Groups and family vacations can include all ages without worrying about leaving anyone out of the fun. The Mandara Spa and Salon offer all the usual opportunities for a relaxing respite, with the addition of a Snow Room, Salt Room and Thermal Suite.
The Norwegian Bliss has so much to offer, this space cannot contain them all. From morning till night, there is no reason to be bored anywhere on the ship, unless you prefer to just chill. The perfect spot for that is the Observation Lounge on Deck 15 Forward. This space is a calm, quiet break from activity with killer views, comfortable seating and creative cocktails. A light breakfast and lunch is also served buffet-style if you prefer a lighter meal.
The Alaskan itinerary runs through September, then switches to the Mexican Riviera out of Los Angeles, including Cabo and Puerto Vallarta. The Winemaker Series continues in August on the Bliss and through October on your choice of the Escape, Joy or Encore.
