NCLH to Install Air Purification System on 28 Cruise Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 07, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will install disinfection air-purification systems across its 28-ship fleet for its three brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The new air-filtration technology from AtmosAir Solutions will feature continuous active COVID disinfection through bi-polar ionization in the air and on surfaces. The all-natural solution uses no harmful chemicals, radiations or by-products.
“One of the advantages of the bi-polar ionization process is that it allows air purification to occur within the desired space, treating a larger volume of air, instead of relying on contaminants passing through the air handler unit to be cleaned,” the company said.
Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, which tests EPA- and FDA-registered sanitizing products, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir. The technology is designed to help NCLH ships return to service with protocols that are approved by the Centers for Disease Control.
“While it is impossible to completely eliminate the risks associated with COVID-19, the AtmosAir technology is one of the many investments the company is making to enhance its already rigorous health and safety standards,” said Robin Lindsay, executive vice president of vessel operations for NCLH. “We are working diligently on our multi-layered strategy for health and safety, and AtmosAir’s proven all-natural bi-polar ionization technology will add yet another layer of protection on board our ships.”
AtmosAir’s patented technology works by releasing ions through the HVAC system, and these ions bond with viruses, breaking down their cellular structure and rendering them harmless. AtmosAir systems also are installed in airports, hotels, hospitals, assisted living homes, casinos, sports facilities, educational institutions, commercial buildings and other spaces.
