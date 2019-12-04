New Hurtigruten Ship to Debut Early, Offer Pre-Inaugural Voyages
Hurtigruten announced its new MS Fridtjof Nansen ship is scheduled to be completed earlier than expected, giving the cruise line the chance to offer a series of shorter pre-inaugural voyages.
The MS Fridtjof Nansen joins its sister ship, the MS Roald Amundsen, as the world’s first battery-hybrid powered cruise ships. The vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2019, well ahead of its inaugural voyage on April 1 from Hamburg to the Norwegian coast.
The exclusive five-night pre-inaugural voyages will depart from London (March 7), Liverpool (March 12) and Portsmouth (March 17) and visit destinations in and around the British Isles, including the Isles of Scilly, Fowey, Isle of Man and Dartmouth.
“Pre-inaugural voyages are normally offered to specially invited guests only,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said in a statement. “We want to share the special occasion and give more explorers the opportunity for a first-hand experience of the incredible MS Fridtjof Nansen and our unique expedition cruises.”
In addition, a four-night voyage to the Norwegian capital of Oslo will take guests through the Kiel Canal and Aalborg in Denmark with a departure from London’s iconic Tower Bridge.
When completed, the MS Fridtjof Nansen will be able to transport around 500 passengers.
Over the last week, the new vessel has undergone sea trials off the west coast of Norway and passed with flying colors, including extensive testing on its battery packs.
Following the pre-inaugural voyages, the MS Fridtjof Nansen’s maiden season includes a series of cruises from Hamburg to the Norwegian coast, before spending the summer of 2020 exploring Greenland and Iceland.
