Norwegian Brands Extend Cruise Cancellations Through April 30

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. canceled all cruises through April 30, 2021, for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.
The move comes as the company said it “continues to work through its return-to-service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.
Guests who are currently booked on canceled voyages are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line.
Those who had an active NCL reservation on a suspended cruise in April 2021 will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by Feb. 22, 2021. Additionally, a 10 percent off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account by Jan. 20, which is valid for one year from the date of issue and can be used for any NCL voyage embarking through 2022 and is combinable with any future cruise credits (FCC) and all future promotions at time of booking.
For those who paid via a previously issued credit, the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within seven days. This is done automatically, and no further action is required on the guest or travel advisor’s part.
Refunds for previously announced suspensions of cruises embarking in March 2021 will be completed by Feb 2, 2021.
