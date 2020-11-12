Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Docuseries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood November 12, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line announced a new docuseries highlighting the company and its anticipated return to sailing.
Dubbed EMBARK – The Series, the docuseries kicks off with an EMBARK NCL Spotlight Series, two episodes showcasing the Broadway and West End caliber entertainment found across the Norwegian fleet.
In the first episode, the show highlights a special reunion that brings The Choir of Man cast together for the first time in months. The show is one of the many entertainment offerings found when sailing with Norwegian.
“Entertainment unites us, allowing us to forget our worries, even if just for a short while,” Norwegian senior vice president Richard Ambrose said. “We have long been advocates for the entertainment community and are committed to providing high-caliber performances for our guests.”
“While theatres are closed and gatherings are limited, we want to support our fellow performers while connecting with guests in a meaningful way,” Ambrose continued.
The nearly 40-minute episode was produced and directed by Nic Doodson and is scheduled to stream online November 19 at 9 p.m. ET before being made available on-demand. The cruise line said further details regarding EMBARK – The Series would be shared in the coming weeks.
Earlier this week, Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio said the test cruises required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could begin in January.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS