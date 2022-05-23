Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Return of Norwegian Escape to Europe
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced its Norwegian Escape ship returned to Europe for the first time since 2015 after completing her first voyage to the Eastern Mediterranean.
Norwegian Escape is NCL’s largest ship in Europe and the first Breakaway-Plus Class ship to sail in European waters for a full-length season. The ship will homeport in Civitavecchia, Rome, and offer sailings ranging from seven to 11 nights.
Docking at five to eight ports for up to 13 hours and no more than two days at sea, Norwegian Escape’s itineraries feature calls at popular ports in the region, including Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno, as well as hidden gems like Valletta and Messina.
“Europe has always been a bucket list destination for travelers from all over the globe and is a key cruise destination for NCL,” Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer said. “We strive to offer our new and loyal guests a wide range of destinations and itineraries.”
“We’re excited that this year’s Europe season is our most extensive to date with eight ships and more than 100 ports of call,” Sommer continued. “Our Guest First philosophy compels us to put our guests at the heart of every decision and development we make, which is why we continue to innovate our product offering, as we have done for the last 55 years.”
The ship will also debut NCL’s Meet the Winemaker Series in Europe as she sails around the Greek Isles and Italy. The July 17 sailing will feature Certified Angus Beef and notable winemaker Antonio Hidalgo and the October 17 edition will be hosted by globally recognized Sandro Bottega of Bottega S.p.A.
Including Norwegian Escape, a total of eight NCL ships are sailing in European waters this summer season. NCL’s fleet will be calling at more European ports than any other contemporary cruise line, offering guests greater choice than ever before.
