Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Creates Climate Action Strategy
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has developed a far-reaching climate action initiative, with a goal to achieve carbon neutrality for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.
“We take climate change very seriously and have proactively developed a long-term strategy with an ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality through three action areas, including reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology and implementing a carbon offset program,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
“Our commitment to purchase 3 million metric tons of carbon credits is a measurable step in near-term emissions reductions which allows us to take action today and helps bridge the gap in our decarbonization efforts as we prepare for a lower-carbon future.
“Our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, is centered around our commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment and our long-term climate action strategy reinforces this commitment and aligns with the vision of the Paris Agreement to achieve a climate neutral world.”
NCL Holding’s Sail & Sustain program incorporates five pillars: Reducing environmental impact, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening our Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.
