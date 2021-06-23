Last updated: 11:11 AM ET, Wed June 23 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Creates Climate Action Strategy

Norwegian Bliss at Ketchikan, Alaska
Norwegian Bliss at Ketchikan, Alaska. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has developed a far-reaching climate action initiative, with a goal to achieve carbon neutrality for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

“We take climate change very seriously and have proactively developed a long-term strategy with an ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality through three action areas, including reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology and implementing a carbon offset program,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“Our commitment to purchase 3 million metric tons of carbon credits is a measurable step in near-term emissions reductions which allows us to take action today and helps bridge the gap in our decarbonization efforts as we prepare for a lower-carbon future.

“Our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, is centered around our commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment and our long-term climate action strategy reinforces this commitment and aligns with the vision of the Paris Agreement to achieve a climate neutral world.”

NCL Holding’s Sail & Sustain program incorporates five pillars: Reducing environmental impact, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening our Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.

