Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Reducing Turn-Down Service
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood January 04, 2023
A new report claims that Norwegian Cruise Line plans to reduce cleaning services across its entire fleet of ships in 2023.
According to Crew-Center.com, a letter from the cruise line to its onboard employees revealed plans to provide guests in Studio, Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Suite rooms with once-daily turn-down service.
The report claims passengers booked in all other suite and Haven categories will continue to receive twice-daily stateroom service. In the letter, Norwegian said the change would help “environmental sustainability” by reducing water and chemical usage.
“Over the last two-plus years., the collective hospitality industry has evolved tremendously. From airlines, hotels and cruise lines, a new travel environment has emerged with renewed preferences in all aspects of the guest's travel experience Environmental sustainability is on stage more than ever and will continue to play a crucial role in all business practices now and into the future,” the letter said.
Norwegian revealed its Norwegian Epic ship would be the first in the fleet to implement the cleaning services changes, starting on January 8. Over the next three months, the cruise line will reduce stateroom service for all remaining vessels, concluding with Norwegian Pearl on March 31.
In December, Norwegian announced it would increase daily service charges by 25 percent for most staterooms, with guests staying in Club Balcony Suites and below paying $20 per person, per day. Passengers in The Haven and other suites will pay $25 per person, per day.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS