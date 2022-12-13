Last updated: 09:29 AM ET, Tue December 13 2022

Norwegian Prima Arrives in Port Canaveral for First Time

The new Norwegian Prima ship embarked on its first cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida for the first time on December 11, 2022, sailing round-trip Caribbean cruises from the port through March 2023.

The Norwegian Prima is the first vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima Class. New and modern enhancements include the nine new dining and beverage options, the Prima Theater & Club, the fastest slides at sea, the first sustainable cocktail bar at Metropolitan bar, and Prima Speedway, the world’s first and only three-level racetrack.

The ship also made history as the first cruise ship to be christened in Reykjavik, Iceland. The ship previously sailed itineraries from New York, Galveston and Miami before sailing from its new home port of Port Canaveral, which is also the home port of four other NCL ships this winter.

“We are thrilled to bring our newest ship, Norwegian Prima, to Port Canaveral with the opportunity to introduce her to the tens of millions of travelers that visit the Orlando area every year,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The city offers the ultimate family vacation destination, given its accessibility to attractions, the cruise port and easy airlift from almost anywhere in the world. There is fun for everyone, making it one of the best pre-and-post cruise cities.”

