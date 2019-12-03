Norwegian Cruise Line Teams With Kellie Pickler for Free the Beat Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood December 03, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line announced a new partnership with country music star Kellie Pickler and Warner Chappell Music to host its second songwriters’ cruise.
As part of Norwegian’s Free the Beat program, Pickler will help develop content for the cruise line’s first-ever global music library and sail with seven other songwriters from Warner Chappell Music on a seven-day cruise to Hawaii.
“I am so excited to host Norwegian Cruise Line’s special songwriters cruise on Pride of America,” Pickler said in a statement. “I am always inspired by the places I visit, and, on this trip, the other songwriters and I will have the beautiful Hawaiian Islands as our backdrop to inspire us on new songs! It’s going to be a really unique experience. I can’t wait!”
Chicago’s First Lady Cruises Announces ExpansionCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Crystal Cruises Unveils 10 New Ocean Getaways for 2019-20Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Why Cruise Lines Are Hot for the BahamasCruise Line & Cruise Ship
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line to continue to build their brand music library,” Warner Chappell Music’s Katie Jelen said. “This collaboration allows us to extend a fun opportunity to our writers and help tell Norwegian’s brand story through the power of music.”
In addition to Pickler, the voyage will also feature the other seven songwriters from Warner Chappell Music, including Liz Rose, Abram Dean, Audra Mae, Mark Trussell, Kallie North, Brandon Day and Johnny Simmen.
Norwegian is looking to give the renowned songwriters the inspiration needed to write the music for the cruise line’s music library, which is meant to enhance the guests’ experiences as they explore some of the most beautiful destinations.
Norwegian launched the Free the Beat program in August 2019.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS